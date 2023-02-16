topStoriesenglish2573974
WOMEN'S PREMIER LEAGUE 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) Women’s Premier League 2023 Schedule: Jemimah Rodrigues’s Side to Open Against Royal Challengers Bangalore

WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals bought the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma along with Meg Lanning at the auction earlier this week.

Feb 16, 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) Women’s Team will open their campaign in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 5. DC side would then move to the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai for their next 4 matches before returning to the Brabourne to face Gujarat Giants on March 16.

The JSW and GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals celebrated a successful day at the inaugural Women’s Premier League 2023 Player Auction held in Mumbai earlier this week. The Delhi-based franchise have assembled a solid squad with a mix of young and experienced players.

The JSW and GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals acquired exciting Indian players in the first half of the WPL 2023 Player Auction held here in Mumbai. The franchise bagged batter Jemimah Rodrigues (Rs 2.2 crore) and all-rounders Radha Yadav (Rs 40 lakh) and Shikha Pandey (Rs 60 lakh) along with the U19 Women T20 World Cup winners Shafali Verma (Rs 2 core) and Titas Sadhu (Rs 25 lakh). Delhi Capitals also picked up Australia Women’s team Captain Meg Lanning (Rs 1.1 core) and South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp (Rs 1.5 crore).

Delhi Capitals’ Chairman & Co-owner Parth Jindal expressed that he is very happy and excited with the make-up of the Delhi Capitals squad for the inaugural edition of the WPL. “We had a very good auction, with the right blend of young and experienced players in the squad. I am very excited about the Indian players that we have managed to pick. And, also excited to get the most renowned foreign players into the squad,” he stated.

He further added, “At the Delhi Capitals, we always believe in backing youngsters, and having a good combination of experienced players with the young players. I think we've been able to do that in the auction today. Overall, I am very happy and excited about the squad. It's only about two and half weeks so I can't wait for the WPL to get going.”

Here is Delhi Capitals’ WPL 2023 schedule in detail…

March 5 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals (Brabourne Stadium) – 3.30PM

March 7 – Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz (DY Patil Stadium) – 7.30PM

March 9 – Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians (DY Patil Stadium) – 7.30PM

March 11 – Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals (DY Patil Stadium) – 7.30PM

March 13 – Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (DY Patil Stadium) – 7.30PM

March 16 – Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants (Brabourne Stadium) – 7.30PM

March 20 – Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals (DY Patil Stadium) – 7.30PM

March 21 – UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals (Brabourne Stadium) – 7.30PM

