Mitchell Marsh Gets Hitched To Long Time Partner Greta Mack, Pics go viral

Australia and Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh got married to his long-term partner Greta Mack recently. The cricketer flew back home to get married with Greta at Gracetown of Southwest Australia. The wedding was dazzling and it only had close friends and family. Marsh missed out of DC's clash against the Rajasthan Royals and is expected to join after at least three games.

The pictures of the couple were being surfaced on social media as fans were delighted to have insights into the beautiful ceremony in Gracetown. Marsh was dashing in black tuxedo with a bow tie whereas Mack was looking gorgeous in a flowing traditional wite gown covered with white flowers.

DC bowling coach James Hope confirmed that Marsh is going to miss at least next three games for the Delhi Capitals. In his absence, Rovman Powell was given a chance to replace the Aussie in the batting lineup but he failed to make an impact in the recent clash against the Rajasthan Royals.

Best Day of my life pic.twitter.com/oqyln6VqFS — Mitchell Marsh (@ImMitchelmarsh) April 10, 2023

Up next, DC will host five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday in match no. 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Delhi are yet to register their first win of the season just like the Rohit Sharma-led MI. Both teams will be keen on getting a win and get things going in this new season of the blockbuster league.

IPL 2023 Delhi Capitals Squad

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh (unavailable), Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abishek Porel (replacement).