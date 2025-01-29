Did Virender Sehwag Fight With Wife Aarti Ahlawat In Car? Watch Viral Video

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag’s personal life is not panning out well and that is the reason, he is in the headlines. Sehwag’s relationship with his wife Aarti Ahlawat is not going well as per reports. The report also stated that Sehwag’s 20-year marriage to Aarti is on the verge of divorce.

In the middle of all the rumours, one of the videos went viral on social media where the couple was spotted having an argument inside the car. In the viral video, Sehwag was seen talking to someone on call while his wife could be spotted yelling at her husband though, there was no audio in the video.

According to reports, Sehwag and Aarti have been leaving separately and have unfollowed each other on social media. Sehwag met Aarti for the first time when they were kids.

both of them were kids and when the former batter turned 21, he proposed to Aarti. Back on April 22, 2004, Sehwag got married to Aarti at the late Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s home in New Delhi. The couple has two sons together – Aryavir who was born in 2007 and Vedant who was born in 2010.

According to the report, Sehwag and his wife are likely to go for ‘grey divorce’ like other celebrities Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan and Hrithik Roshan and Susanne Roshan did.

Sehwag is still considered one of the most explosive openers to have played the game. He took part in 104 Tests and 251 ODIs for India with a score of 8,586 runs in tests and 8,273 runs in ODI, respectively. After retiring from international cricket in 2015, Virender Sehwag is currently a renowned commentator. Sehwag's witty nature and unique style have always been his trademark, from his playing days to the commentary box.