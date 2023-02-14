DNA Exclusive: From Kohli-Ganguly Tussle to Bumrah's Injury, BCCI Chief Selector Chetan Sharma Reveals 'Dirty Game' of Indian Cricket

NEW DELHI: Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) chief selector Chetan Sharma has made shocking revelations that are bound to come as a big disappointment for millions of cricket lovers in India and across the world. Chetan Sharma has made these shocking disclosures on Zee Media's spy camera during which he revealed previously unknown details about the ''use of fake fitness injections'' by Team India players, the much-talked-about rivalry between former Board president Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli.

Sharma also revealed how top cricketers' relations with the Chief Selector influence team selection and what goes behind the entry and exit of a player before any mega event. Sharma also went on to disclose why the Chief Selector of Team India is unable to stop all this despite being fully aware of it. The astonishing revelations made by the BCCI chief selector on TV - possibly the biggest in the history of the world of cricket - will undoubtedly leave the fans baffled, angry and shocked in a country like India where cricketers are worshipped like God and madness for the sport knows no limits.

Sharma - who is now at the centre of this storm which is likely to impact cricket - is no ordinary man. He is the chief selector of the BCCI - the richest cricketing body in the world. A man capable of making or breaking the career of any player.

Will you believe that Team India players take injections for getting the fitness certificate, will you believe that it is nearly impossible to overrule Chetan Sharma's decision taken during the team selection process? Do you know who actually writes the script and decides which of your favourite players will be dropped every time the team is announced for many upcoming events?

The shocking disclosures made by Sharma are just the ''tip of the iceberg.'' The full picture is yet to come out. Sharma has brought to the fore the discord between former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Team India captain Virat Kohli and revealed how the latter blamed the former for removing him from the captaincy.

If Sharma is to be believed, Ganguly did nothing to remove Kohli from the captaincy, however, the biggest factor behind the conflict between the two was Virat's ego. As per Sharma, Kohli always felt that he lost captaincy because of Ganguly, however, the allegations made by Kohli against Ganguly were false, as per Sharma. According to Sharma, Kohli deliberately accused Ganguly, but it was actually Chetan Sharma's decision to remove Kohli from the white ball captaincy. Sharma said this during the Zee News sting operation that it was the decision of the selection committee to remove Virat from the captaincy and make Rohit the captain.

Among other dark exposures, Sharma has revealed how ''unfit'' players are becoming ''fit'' with the help of injections. According to Sharma, many Team India players take injections which go undetected during the dope test. Sharma has alleged that top cricket players and their physiotherapists, and doctors are also involved in Team India's fake fitness game.

Citing an example of pacer Jaspreet Bumrah's injury and his subsequent selection in the team, Sharma accepted that he is aware of the fact that the players take injections to remain fit. However, he says there is no proof of that. He has also accepted that the fitness of Bumrah was overlooked to include him in the team.

Today, on Zee News' spy camera, Chetan Sharma himself revealed the dark secrets or the 'dirty game' of the Indian cricketers, which raises several questions about the impartiality of the BCCI's team selection process and why some players are still favoured despite their poor fitness levels and why some others are dropped even after consistence performance and good fitness levels.

Watch tonight's episode of DNA to understand in greater detail how Chetan Sharma's shocking disclosures will now impact the game of cricket in India and the world in the days to come and will the BCCI take any steps to address those issues.