T20 World Cup: The whole nation welcomed the team with great vigour that returned home yesterday. A massive crowd gathered in Mumbai to see the champions but before the victory parade yesterday, Team India met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, the video of PM Modi and the players' conversation with audio has been released.

During an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Thursday, Pandya said that India were calm throughout the game and always believed that they could win. Despite being trolled mercilessly during the Indian Premier League, on a personal and professional level, he produced what may have been the World Cup-winning moment when he removed Heinrich Klaasen.

"The last 6 months have been very entertaining for me, there have been a lot of ups and downs and the public booed me. A lot of things happened and I always felt that if I give any answer, it would be through sports... So I believed that I would stay strong, will work hard," Hardik Pandya said during an interaction with PM Modi at the Prime Minister's residence in Delhi.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah got his hands on his first ICC World Cup trophy after India's success in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa in Barbados. During his interaction with PM Modi, the pacer said bowling in crucial and difficult situations helped him gain confidence that he carry forward.

"Whenever I bowl for India, I bowl in very crucial stages. Whenever the situation is difficult, I have to bowl in that situation. So I feel very good when I am able to help the team and if I am able to win the match from any difficult situation, then I get a lot of confidence and I carry that confidence forward as well. And especially in this tournament, there were many situations where I had to bowl tough overs and I was able to help the team and win the match," Bumrah said.

On Thursday, after the Indian team left the national capital and arrived in Mumbai, the Rohit Sharma-led team kicked off the open-top bus parade from Marine Drive. Fans turned up in numbers, danced to the tune of India's success, and celebrated the arrival of the T20 World Cup-winning team.