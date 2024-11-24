‘Does Shreyas Iyer Really Deserve’: Fans Question PBKS' 26.75 Crore Bid For Shreyas Iyer In IPL 2025 Mega Auction

India’s star batter Shreyas Iyer was roped in by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at a huge price of INR 26.75 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. Iyer surpassed Mitchell Starc’s record as he got INR 24.75 crore by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last season. Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in the history of the IPL as he got 27 crore from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Shreyas entered the auction with a base price of INR 2 crore and KKR gave it a shot but then they backed off at INR 10 crore. Shreyas has been in great form as he smashed a hundred while playing for Mumbai against Goa in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. He ended up making 130 runs off 57 balls with the help of 11 fours and 10 sixes. It was Iyer’s knock that powered Mumbai to 250 for the loss of four wickets.

A lot of fans also questioned Iyer’s selection at such a massive price.

Does Shreyas Iyer really deserve 26 cr????? #IPLAuction — Shaifali (findingglorry) November 24, 2024

Shreyas Iyer is not even a sure shot Indian team player in T-20I. 26cr is insane November 24, 2024

If Shreyas Iyer can get ₹26.75 crore, then I deserve at least a couple of crores too, man!#IPLAuction#ShreyasIyer — Sujal Totala (SujalTotala) November 24, 2024

Shreyas Iyer doesn't deserve more than 15cr and Rishabh Pant doesn't deserve more than 20cr but both got 26.75cr nd 27cr respectively. — Ayush (yush_18) November 24, 2024

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Full Squad

Shashank Singh (Batter) – Rs. 5.5 Crores

Prabhsimran Singh (Batter) – Rs. 4 Crores

Shreyas Iyer (Rs 26.75 crore)

Arshdeep Singh (Rs 18 crore)

Yuzvendra Chahal (Rs 18 crore)

Marcus Stoinis (Rs 11 crore)

Glenn Maxwell (Rs 4.2 crore)