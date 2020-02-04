Dominant India crush Pakistan by 10 wickets to reach ICC U-19 World Cup finals

Potchefstroom: Defending Champions India stormed into their second successive finals of the Under-19 World Cup after thrashing Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first semifinals here on Tuesday (February 4, 2020). Four-time champions India produced a superlative all-round display as they first dismissed Pakistan for 172 in 43.1 overs and then returned to overhaul the target with consummate ease, scoring 170 for no loss in 35.1 overs.

Chasing the target, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (105) and Divyaansh Saxena (59) displayed great maturity as the duo mixed caution with aggression and didn't allow their rivals any chance to make a comeback in the match. Jaiswal, who currently tops the run-getter list with 306 runs in the tournament, smashed eight fours and four sixes in his 112-ball innings, while Saxena had six boundaries to his name.

Earlier, Indian bowlers produced a brilliant performance under pressure to dismiss Pakistan for 172 in the first U-19 World Cup semifinal. Pacer Kartik Tyagi (2/32 in 8 overs) bowled yorkers at will while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/46 in 10 overs) was a difficult proposition to read for the Pakistani batsmen.

India vs Pakistan ICC Under 19 World Cup semifinal: How it happened

While Tyagi's scorching pace and Bishnoi's googlies were eye-catching, left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar (1/29 in 7 overs), left-arm seamer Sushant Mishra (3/28 in 8.1 overs) and part-time leg-spinner Yashasvi Jaiswal (1/11 in 3 overs) also kept the rival batsmen under check.

Sushant Mishra (3/28), Kartik Tyagi (2/32) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/46) shared seven wickets among them, while Atharva Ankolekar (1/29) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (1/11) scalped one each to restrict Pakistan to a low score.

For Pakistan, skipper Rohail Nazir (62) and opener Haider Ali (56) cracked half-centuries but the rest of the batsmen found the going tough. Ali's 77-ball 56 contained nine hits to the fence, while Nazir smashed six boundaries in his 102 ball 62. India will either face Bangladesh or New Zealand in the final.

India Under 19 team: Priyam Garg (captain), Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Shubhang Hegde, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Chand Jurel (wicketkeeper), Kartik Tyagi, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Siddhesh Veer.

Pakistan Under 19 team: Rohail Nazir (captain, wicketkeeper), Muhammad Abbas Afridi, Qasim Akram, Haider Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Aamir Ali Thaheem, Muhammad Fahad Munir, Muhammad Haris, Muhammad Hurraira, Tahir Hussain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Amir Khan, Muhammad Shahzad, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Muhammad Waseem.

Brief Score:

Pakistan: 172 all-out in 43.1 overs (Haider Ali 56, Rohail Nazir 62; SS Mishra 3/28, Ravi Bishnoi 2/46).

India: 170 for no loss in 35.1 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 99, Divyaansh Saxena 59; Tahir Hussain 0/17)

(With Agency inputs)