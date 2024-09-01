The 23rd match of the inaugural Delhi Premier League (DPL) between South Delhi Superstarz and North Delhi Strikers witnessed the former scoring a massive 308/5 in their 20 overs, with their captain Ayush Badoni playing a knock of 165 runs.

South Delhi won the toss and elected to bat first. Sarthak Ray (11) fell early for a run-a-ball knock but from that point on, there was total carnage. Priyansh Arya and Badoni put in a partnership of 286 runs for the second wicket. The highest partnership for any wicket in T20s is between Japan's L Yamamoto-Lake and K Kadowaki-Fleming, who put together a stand of 258 runs for the first wicket against China in February 2024. Had DPL been given an official T20 status, this would have been the highest partnership ever in T20s.

Priayansh scored 120 runs in just 50 balls, with 10 fours and 10 sixes at a strike rate of 240. This also included him smashing six sixes in an over. (Rohit Sharma On LSG's Radar Ahead Of IPL 2025? Fielding Coach Jonty Rhodes Clears Air Around Speculations)

Badoni smashed a brilliant 165 runs in just 55 balls, with eight fours and 19 sixes, bring up the score to 308/5. However, due to DPL not having a T20 status, the highest score in all of T20s is by Nepal, who scored 314/3 against Mongolia in the Asian Games Hangzhou last year.

Notably, Argentina Women's 427-1 and 333-1, against Chile last year, are the top two innings totals in all T20Is, whether men's or women's

Also, Badoni's score would have been the third-best score in T20 history next to Chris Gayle's 175* for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Pune Warriors India (PWI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2013, but Zimbabwe's Hamilton Maskadza's 162* for Mountaineers against the Eagles in Zimbabwe's Domestic T20 competition still remains at number three.

Badoni smashed 19 sixes in his knock, but 3. Sahil Chauhan of Estonia holds the record for most sixes in an innings with 18 sixes.

North Delhi Strikers lost the match by 112 runs, restricted to 196/8 in 20 overs, with skipper Pranshu Vijayran top-scoring with 62 in 32 balls, with eight fours and four sixes.

Badoni secured the 'Player of the Match' award.