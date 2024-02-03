Sakshi Dhoni Shares Pic From When She Was Just 21 And Had Not Met MS Dhoni

In a captivating Instagram story, Sakshi Dhoni recently delighted her followers with a musical revelation from her past. The post features snapshots of Sakshi skillfully playing the drums at the age of 21, unveiling a hidden passion and showcasing a different side to the renowned cricketing couple's love story. Sakshi's Instagram story takes us back to a vibrant moment in her youth, revealing her talent for drumming. The rhythmic snapshots depict a 21-year-old Sakshi, lost in the beats, adding a fascinating layer to her public persona beyond the cricketing world.

A Glimpse of Love: Dhoni and Sakshi's Childhood Connection

While the focus remains on Sakshi's musical prowess, it's essential to revisit the roots of their love story. Growing up as family friends in Ranchi, MS Dhoni and Sakshi's connection was rekindled in Kolkata, where fate brought them together during Team India's stay. Sakshi, then a hotel management intern, and Dhoni's chance meeting laid the foundation for a remarkable journey.

The Texts and First Dates: Dhoni and Sakshi's Love Unveiled

With Sakshi's drumming talent as the backdrop, it's intriguing to note that their love story unfolded through persistent texts and a memorable first date in March 2008. Despite initial hesitations, Sakshi became an integral part of Dhoni's life, marking the beginning of a unique and enduring love story.

The Private Symphony: July 4, 2010

In a private ceremony on July 4, 2010, in Dehradun, Dhoni and Sakshi exchanged vows, creating a symphony of love that resonates to this day. The wedding, attended by close friends from various domains, marked the union of two souls, with Sakshi's profile ascending from anonymity to becoming a celebrated figure.

A Melodic Bundle of Joy: Ziva Dhoni

While Sakshi's drumming steals the spotlight, it's worth mentioning the delightful addition to their lives – Ziva Dhoni. Born on February 6, 2015, in Ranchi, Ziva's presence added a harmonious touch to the couple's journey, even as the Indian cricket team, under Dhoni's captaincy, prepared to defend their World Cup title.