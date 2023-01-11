Durban Super Giants (DUR) vs Joburg Super Kings (JOH) SA20 2023 Match No. 2 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch DUR vs JOH match No. 2 online and on TV?

Quinton de Kock-led Durban Super Giants will be up against Joburg Super Kings in match No. 2 of the SA20 2023 T20 League at Kingsmead in Durban on Wednesday (January 11). The Super Kings, who are owned by Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings, are led by former South African captain Faf du Plessis.

England pacer Reece Topley, coming back from an injury during the World Cup, was excited to get back to action but cautious at the same time as he prepared to turn out for the Durban side. “Obviously having not played for a long time since literally just before the start of the World Cup. Naturally, it’s going to be a bit of a progression, it's going to be small steps, but at least, you know, I'll be playing, and I will be looking to fine tune in skills during this opportunity over the next two months or so. Not just this competition obviously. But obviously, you want to get ready to hit the ground running when you touch down in India,” Topley was quoted as saying.

“I had a welcome message from Faf, played against him a lot and really looking forward to play under him. He's a fierce competitor. But now it's nice to have a change and have him on my side once,” Topley said on his interaction with the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Du Plessis.

At the SA20, he will join the likes of Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Akila Dananjaya, Keshav Maharaj and other top international names in the Durban Super Giants squad. The lanky 6ft 7in left arm pacer has played 22 T20Is for his national side and picked up as many wickets.

Here’s everything you need to know about Durban Super Giants (DUR) vs Joburg Super Kings (JOH) SA20 match:

When will the Durban Super Giants (DUR) vs Joburg Super Kings (JOH) SA20 match start?

The Durban Super Giants (DUR) vs Joburg Super Kings (JOH) SA20 match will start on January 11, Wednesday.

Where will the Durban Super Giants (DUR) vs Joburg Super Kings (JOH) SA20 match be played?

The Durban Super Giants (DUR) vs Joburg Super Kings (JOH) SA20 match will be hosted in Kingsmead Stadium, Durban.

What time will the Durban Super Giants (DUR) vs Joburg Super Kings (JOH) SA20 match begin?

The Durban Super Giants (DUR) vs Joburg Super Kings (JOH) SA20 match will begin at 9 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 8.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Durban Super Giants (DUR) vs Joburg Super Kings (JOH) SA20 match?

The Durban Super Giants (DUR) vs Joburg Super Kings (JOH) SA20 match will be televised on Viacom Sports18 Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Durban Super Giants (DUR) vs Joburg Super Kings (JOH) SA20 match?

The Durban Super Giants (DUR) vs Joburg Super Kings (JOH) SA20 match is available to be streamed live on the Jio Cinemas app and website.

Durban Super Giants (DUR) vs Joburg Super Kings (JOH) SA20 match Predicted 11

Durban Super Giants: C Jonker, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Dwaine Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder, Quinton de Kock (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Johnson Charles, Reece Topley, Keshav Maharaj, G Viljoen

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (C), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, J du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, D Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Verreynne, G Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Aaron Phangiso