Easter reminds us to never lose hope and have faith: Sachin Tendulkar to citizens

Legendary Indian cricket Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday extended his warm wishes to countrymen on the occassion of Easter, which celebrates Jesus Christ's resurrection and is one of the most auspicious festivals of the Christians.

Every year, people prepare lavish feasts and celebrate the day in full fervour. However, the celebrations are marred this year by the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the entire world to a standstill.

However, Tendulkar took to its official Twitter handle and told its followers that Easter reminds us that we should never lose hope and have faith.

"Easter reminds us to never lose hope and have faith. There will always be light at the end of the tunnel. We shall overcome these challenging times together through our prayers and our mental and physical strength as a country," he tweeted.

Besides Tendulkar, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also took to social media and shared a throwback video of the time when cricketer's children were asked to find Easter eggs.

"Throwback to the cutest egg hunt you'll ever see! Wishing you all a super #HappyEaster! May we all rise with hope in these difficult times,' the franchise wrote.

Meanwhile, IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a picture of Australian opener David Warner to wish everyone a Happy Easter.

"It's #Easter and we have an egg-cellent news coming up! Stay tuned, #OrangeArmy!," Sunrisers Hyderabad wrote.

Easter begins with sunrise services, exclaiming the Paschal greeting, clipping the church, decorating Easter eggs as a symbol of the empty tomb.

On this day, decorated eggs – known as Easter eggs- are gifted to friends and family members. Besides, the day is also celebrated with a lot of other food dishes and desserts.

On a related note, all the sporting activities across the world are at standstill due to the novel virus. In March, IPL 2020, which was slated to take place from March 29, was also postponed till April 15 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. However, the 13th edition of the T20 lucrative tournament is set to be postponed once again as Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to announce another lockdown in the country after initially announcing a 21-day lockdown on March 24.