Ehsan Mani

Ehsan Mani appointed chairperson of key ICC committee

Mani, who is a Chartered Accountant by profession, will return to the position nearly after 17 years. 

Ehsan Mani appointed chairperson of key ICC committee
Image Credits: IANS

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has been appointed as Chairperson of the ICC`s Financial and Commercial Affairs Committee (F&CA). The appointment was made during last week`s ICC Annual Conference.

According to a PCB press statement, "the F&CA is one of the ICC`s most important committees, which assists the organisation in discharging its responsibilities in relation to all financial and commercial matters relating to and concerning it."

Mani, who is a Chartered Accountant by profession, will return to the position nearly after 17 years. He was the ICC`s first-ever F&CA Chairman in 1996 and served until 2002.

Mani will chair the committee that will also include Indra Nooyi (independent director), Amitabh Choudhary (BCCI), Chris Nenzani (CSA), Imran Khawaja (ICC Vice-Chairman), Earl Eddings (CA) and Colin Graves (ECB). ICC chairman Shashank Manohar and ICC chief executive officer Manu Sawhney will also sit on the F&CA as ex-officio members.

"I am grateful to the ICC Chairman for the confidence he has reposed in me and look forward to working with Manu Sawhney and his team," said Mani.

Mani has also been included in the ICC Audit Committee, which will be chaired by India`s Yuvraj Narayan.

Tags:
Ehsan ManiPCBICCShashank ManoharManu SawhneyAmitabh Choudhary
