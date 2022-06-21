NewsCricket
T20 WORLD CUP 2022

End of the road for Shikhar Dhawan? Sunil Gavasakar says THIS on opener’s T20 World Cup 2022 chances

With Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul missing the series against South Africa, Shikhar Dhawan would have been hoping to make it back to the national team.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 08:23 AM IST

Trending Photos

End of the road for Shikhar Dhawan? Sunil Gavasakar says THIS on opener’s T20 World Cup 2022 chances

Former India captain and noted commentator Sunil Gavaskar believes that opener Shikhar Dhawan is unlikely to make it to the national team as far as this year’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is concerned. Dhawan has had a decent performance in IPL 2022 and failed to make it to the team for the subsequent South Africa series and the T20Is in England next month. Gavaskar believes that it is curtains for Dhawan as far as T20I cricket is concerned and with just four months remaining to go for ICC’s premier event in Australia.

“No. I don’t see his name popping up. If it had to pop up, it would have been in this squad. A lot of guys have gone to England and he could have been in this squad. If he is not in this squad, I don’t see him ending in the mix (for T20 World Cup),” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

With Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul missing the series against South Africa, Dhawan would have been hoping to make it back to the national team. But he did not get the chance as the selectors decided to test youngsters. Dhawan has scored more than 450 runs in the last seven IPL editions but still could not make it to the team for England.

Though the selectors have opted for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan in the recent series, Gavaskar believes that Rohit Sharma and K.L Rahul, if fit, will be the best options at the top for India at the T20 World Cup. “My opening combination would have KL Rahul, if he’s fit, and Rohit Sharma alongside him,” he said.

In the next few weeks, India will play five T20Is against England and two against Ireland.

(with IANS inputs)

T20 World Cup 2022Shikhar DhawanPunjab KingsIPL 2022Sunil GavaskarTeam Indiaindian cricket team

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your brain becoming a slave to mobile?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Trollers will face jail time in Japan, when India will bring such a law?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?