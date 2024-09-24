ENG VS AUS Free Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The England vs Australia 3rd ODI Match Live In India?

ENG vs AUS: England and Australia are set to face off in the third ODI of the five-match series at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street today (September 24). With Australia leading 2-0 after dominant performances in the first two matches, this game is a must-win for England if they hope to keep the series alive. The hosts, led by stand-in skipper Harry Brook, are under immense pressure to bounce back and avoid another series loss on home soil.

England’s Struggles Under Stand-In Skipper Harry Brook

England’s stand-in captain Harry Brook, who has been handed the reins for this series, has faced a tough start to his captaincy journey. The Three Lions have suffered back-to-back defeats, putting them in a precarious position. In the series opener at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England fell to a 7-wicket defeat against a Mitchell Marsh-led Australian side, despite the visitors missing some of their key players. England’s struggles continued in the second ODI at Headingley, Leeds, where they were outplayed by 68 runs, leaving them on the brink of losing the series.

Brook will be looking to rally his troops in today’s do-or-die encounter, hoping to change his fortunes as captain and reignite England’s chances in the series. With the batting and bowling units needing to fire in unison, England must bring their A-game to halt Australia’s winning streak.

Australia’s Dominance

Australia, led by Mitchell Marsh, have displayed a balanced and resilient approach despite missing some key players. Their batting depth and disciplined bowling have been instrumental in securing their 2-0 lead. With the likes of David Warner, Travis Head, and Marsh himself contributing crucial runs, the Aussies have looked a formidable unit. Their bowlers, including Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa, have effectively dismantled England’s batting line-up in the series.

ENG vs AUS 3rd ODI: Live Streaming And Telecast Details

When is England vs Australia 3rd ODI going to take place?

England vs Australia 3rd ODI will take place on Tuesday, September 24.

Where is England vs Australia 3rd ODI going to take place?

The England vs Australia 3rd ODI will be held at Chester-le-Street in Durham.

What time will England vs Australia 3rd ODI start?

The England vs Australia 3rd ODI will begin at 5pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 4.30pm.

Where can you watch England vs Australia 3rd ODI on TV in India?

The England vs Australia 3rd ODI will be available LIVE on Sony Sports Network channel on TV in India.

How can you watch livestreaming of England vs Australia 3rd ODI in India?

The England vs Australia 3rd ODI will be available for livestreaming on SonyLIV and Fancode website and app.

ENG vs AUS: Full Squads

England ODI squad: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood, Jordan Cox, John Turner, Olly Stone.

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cooper Connolly.