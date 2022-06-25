Ben Stokes, England captain and all-rounder became the first Test cricketer to smash a century of sixes and having 100 wickets to his name as well. Stokes, who has been influencial with his performances throughout his career, achieved this landmark during the third and final Test against England at Headingley in Leeds. In the first innings, Stokes played a short knock of 18 in 13 balls, consisting of two fours and a six. The six helped him reach a century of sixes in the longest format of the game. In 81 Tests, Stokes has already taken 177 wickets at an average of 32.67 and economy rate of 3.29.

Currently, New Zealand finished 168/5 at Day 3 stumps against England in their second innings of the third and final Test match taking place at the Headingley, Leeds. Tom Latham (78) along with skipper Kane Williamson (48) looked promising for a moment but were dismissed by England's bowling later in day. Late wickets from the England bowling attack have got them in a position where they can count themselves as the favourites.

With just two days left, New Zealand really need an inspiring innings from one of the batters in the middle for them at the moment.

Earlier, when England were in trouble in their first innings 55/6 Bairstow and Wagner took control. Bairstow continued his good show from the second Test, getting his tenth Test ton in such scary circumstances. He also completed his 5,000 Test runs. Overton was also impressive with the bat in his debut outing, smashing a half-century, helping England end their Day two in a better condition, though still behind the Kiwis in the match. England ended at 264/6 at the end of the second day.

Before that, Kiwis were bundled out for 329 with Mitchell (109) and Blundell (55) playing top knocks that powered Kiwis to such a solid score. Jack Leach was the star for England with the ball, taking 5/100 with his spin bowling. Stuart Broad also took 3/62.

With ANI inputs