ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 in Brisbane, 130 PM IST, November 1

New Zealand can lock up top spot in their group at the T20 World Cup 2022 with a win over England at The Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday (November 1) night. Rain is forecast for the city earlier in the day, but will hopefully clear in time for the match – a rematch of the semifinal from last year’s T20 World Cup 2021 in the United Arab Emirates.

The Black Caps are flying high with two wins from the two matches they’ve played, while England are fighting to stay alive after a shock loss. One bit of history will be fresh in everyone’s minds – last year’s T20 World Cup semifinal in Abu Dhabi, where Daryl Mitchell made an unbeaten 72 off 47 as the Black Caps chased down a target of 167 with an over to spare.

These two teams have completed 21 matches in cricket’s shortest format, with New Zealand winning eight, England 12 and a lone tie.

Match Details

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 33

Venue: Gabba, Brisbane

Date & Time: November 1 at 130 PM IST

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 33 Predicted 11

England: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler (c), Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee