New Zealand are taking on England in a crucial contest of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at The Gabba, Brisbane on Tuesday. England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field first against Kane Willamson's side. The English side got off to a great start as they scored 10 runs per over in the powerplay. New Zealand were so desperate for a wicket that their captain Williamson claimed a dropped catch of Jos Buttler in the fifth over of the innings. Jos went for a big hit over mid-on but mistimed the ball and in the end fell just short of Kane, who thought he took the catch. Kane Williamson's side is known as the 'Good Guys' of cricket and this kind of behaviour from their captain was very shocking for cricket fans around the world.

Here's what happend -

Here's how Twitter reacted to Kane Williamson claiming a dropped catch -

Kane Williamson apologized to Jos Buttler for being wrong in claiming the catch. pic.twitter.com/f01j6PwhBG — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 1, 2022

Jos Buttler didn't apologize to Kane Williamson for being wrong in claiming the World Cup. https://t.co/K0tvlqY6ga — Abhishek (@abhishekr2502) November 1, 2022

A game of perceptions in cricket _@ashwinravi99 was trolled for claiming a dropped catch, where he wasn't even sure. But when Kane Williamson did something similar today against Eng, he was given a clean chit instantly, because of his image of a true gentleman in world cricket. — Suryansh Singh (@singhsuryansh12) November 1, 2022

Kane Williamson is a cheater, Karma will take care of him will be said by no one because he has a cute smile and doesn't run the non striker out like Ashwin — Udit (@udit_buch) November 1, 2022