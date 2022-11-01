topStories
Watch: Kane Williamson does a Ahmed Shehzad, claims a dropped catch of Jos Buttler, Twitter reacts

Kane Williamson's side is known as the 'Good Guys' of cricket and this kind of behaviour from their captain was very shocking for cricket fans around the world.

New Zealand are taking on England in a crucial contest of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at The Gabba, Brisbane on Tuesday. England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field first against Kane Willamson's side. The English side got off to a great start as they scored 10 runs per over in the powerplay. New Zealand were so desperate for a wicket that their captain Williamson claimed a dropped catch of Jos Buttler in the fifth over of the innings. Jos went for a big hit over mid-on but mistimed the ball and in the end fell just short of Kane, who thought he took the catch. Kane Williamson's side is known as the 'Good Guys' of cricket and this kind of behaviour from their captain was very shocking for cricket fans around the world.

Here's what happend -

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Here's how Twitter reacted to Kane Williamson claiming a dropped catch -

