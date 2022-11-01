Watch: Kane Williamson does a Ahmed Shehzad, claims a dropped catch of Jos Buttler, Twitter reacts
Kane Williamson's side is known as the 'Good Guys' of cricket and this kind of behaviour from their captain was very shocking for cricket fans around the world.
New Zealand are taking on England in a crucial contest of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at The Gabba, Brisbane on Tuesday. England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field first against Kane Willamson's side. The English side got off to a great start as they scored 10 runs per over in the powerplay. New Zealand were so desperate for a wicket that their captain Williamson claimed a dropped catch of Jos Buttler in the fifth over of the innings. Jos went for a big hit over mid-on but mistimed the ball and in the end fell just short of Kane, who thought he took the catch. Kane Williamson's side is known as the 'Good Guys' of cricket and this kind of behaviour from their captain was very shocking for cricket fans around the world.
Here's what happend -
Here's how Twitter reacted to Kane Williamson claiming a dropped catch -
Kane Williamson:#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/7xaWBbph80 — ... (@HBA_162) November 1, 2022
Kane Mama after that drop catch __#KaneWilliamson #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ideMr08Aqi — ZAYN (@Pant__peak) November 1, 2022
Kane Williamson, almost! pic.twitter.com/LVme933qci — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 1, 2022
Kane Williamson apologized to Jos Buttler for being wrong in claiming the catch. pic.twitter.com/f01j6PwhBG — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 1, 2022
Kane Williamson _ Ahmed Shehzad
Deja Vu _ #ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/mHAN8NYA3G — Sahil _ (@Sahil__0018) November 1, 2022
NZ vs England #T20WC2022 #Cricket #KaneWilliamson #CricketCatch #ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/03Yn3w3xLO — Kamal Sharma (@KamalSh1988) November 1, 2022
Jos Buttler didn't apologize to Kane Williamson for being wrong in claiming the World Cup. https://t.co/K0tvlqY6ga — Abhishek (@abhishekr2502) November 1, 2022
Any other player other than Williamson would have been vilified for claiming that catch.#CricketTwitter #T20WorldCup #ENGvsNZ #KaneWilliamson https://t.co/siIRrBbvbB— Atif Amaan (@AmaanAtif_27) November 1, 2022
A game of perceptions in cricket _@ashwinravi99 was trolled for claiming a dropped catch, where he wasn't even sure. But when Kane Williamson did something similar today against Eng, he was given a clean chit instantly, because of his image of a true gentleman in world cricket. — Suryansh Singh (@singhsuryansh12) November 1, 2022
Kane Williamson is a cheater, Karma will take care of him will be said by no one because he has a cute smile and doesn't run the non striker out like Ashwin — Udit (@udit_buch) November 1, 2022
When someone asks me about Kane Williamson claiming a catch that was dropped. #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/CB5N4NWLnH — Ashlee (@_itsashleeee_) November 1, 2022
#ENGvsNZ
Kane Williamson reminded me of Ahmed Shezad pic.twitter.com/0dabu8Bij0— Ctrl C Ctrl Memes 45 (@Ctrlmemes_) November 1, 2022
Kane Williamson..beta Masti nahi _ #iykyk #CricketTwitter #ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/o30ShW9mxb — Anuj Nitin Prabhu _ (@APTalksCricket) November 1, 2022
#ENGvsNZ
Umpires to kane williamson pic.twitter.com/7DFYOYKtWf — Shalini patel (@shalinipatel29) November 1, 2022
