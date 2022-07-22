ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ENG vs SA 2nd ODI at Old Trafford, Manchester, 5.30 PM IST July 22
England vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction England vs South Africa 2nd ODI - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ENG vs SA, England Dream11 Team Player List, South Africa Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
South Africa speedster Anrich Nortje says South Africa want to go for “the win and the kill” when they face England in game two of their three-match One-Day International (ODI) series at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday (July 22). The visitors were victorious in the opening fixture in Durham on Tuesday and now have the chance to seal only a second bilateral series triumph over their hosts on their shores. The last time the South Africans won an ODI series in the country was in 1998.
They are up against an England team who are the world champions and will be hurting after their heavy 62-run loss at The Riverside. Nonetheless, Nortje feels the Proteas need to focus on their own strengths and strategies heading into the clash.
“For us it’s about doing what we do well,” he told a pre-match press conference on Thursday. “We’re not too bothered about how England goes about their thing. That’s their own sort of strategy and how they want to play. For us it’s about on the day, so obviously if it’s a green wicket then things might change. We’ll try and adapt as quickly as possible, but going all guns blazing might be tough.
“We will just try to adapt and to be smart. They have very good batters, so we’ll have to be on it, it doesn’t matter where we’re playing. We have to stay on our toes and do our homework.”
The South Africans had amassed a huge 333 for five in the opening fixture, before restricting the English to 271 all out.
Match Details
England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
Date & Time: July 22 at 5.30 PM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Six Network and SonyLiv website and app
ENG vs SA Dream 11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow
Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Aiden Markram
All-rounders: Moeen Ali
Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Brydon Carse, Anrich Nortje
Captain: Rassie van der Dussen
Vice-Captain: Jonny Bairstow
ENG vs SA Probable Playing XI
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Phil Salt, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius
More Stories