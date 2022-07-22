South Africa speedster Anrich Nortje says South Africa want to go for “the win and the kill” when they face England in game two of their three-match One-Day International (ODI) series at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday (July 22). The visitors were victorious in the opening fixture in Durham on Tuesday and now have the chance to seal only a second bilateral series triumph over their hosts on their shores. The last time the South Africans won an ODI series in the country was in 1998.

They are up against an England team who are the world champions and will be hurting after their heavy 62-run loss at The Riverside. Nonetheless, Nortje feels the Proteas need to focus on their own strengths and strategies heading into the clash.

“For us it’s about doing what we do well,” he told a pre-match press conference on Thursday. “We’re not too bothered about how England goes about their thing. That’s their own sort of strategy and how they want to play. For us it’s about on the day, so obviously if it’s a green wicket then things might change. We’ll try and adapt as quickly as possible, but going all guns blazing might be tough.

“We will just try to adapt and to be smart. They have very good batters, so we’ll have to be on it, it doesn’t matter where we’re playing. We have to stay on our toes and do our homework.”

The South Africans had amassed a huge 333 for five in the opening fixture, before restricting the English to 271 all out.

Match Details

England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Date & Time: July 22 at 5.30 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Six Network and SonyLiv website and app

ENG vs SA Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Aiden Markram

All-rounders: Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Brydon Carse, Anrich Nortje

Captain: Rassie van der Dussen

Vice-Captain: Jonny Bairstow

ENG vs SA Probable Playing XI

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Phil Salt, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius