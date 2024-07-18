ENG vs WI Live Streaming 2nd Test: When And Where To Watch England vs West Indies Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps, Online

After securing a win in the first Test, hosts England will take on West Indies once again at Trent Bridge as the match will begin on Thursday (July 18). Ben Stokes-led England got a shining start to the series with a win by an innings and 114 runs at Lord's. A big blow to England will be the absence of James Anderson in the bowling lineup meaning 704 wickets experience will be missing from the team's playing eleven. However, captain Stokes have explained that the veteran fast bowler who called it time on July 12 from Test is helping others in the team with his experience and skills.

“The lads have been desperate to pick his brains. Before that, it’s been different because Jimmy has been preparing as he always has done. It’s been a case of letting him do his stuff...But now, he’s just standing there and you can see the lads are being drawn towards him – asking how he thinks and how he bowls certain deliveries. I’ve been working on the wobble seam with him – our wrist positions are very different," Stokes said in the pre-match press conference.

“I was chatting through what his mindset is when he bowls that. It’s something I want to add to my armoury. I wish it had it last week, I was picking his brain. Everything he said made complete sense – but he made it sound like the easiest thing in the world. It’s not,” Stokes added.

“There’s been emotion with Jimmy, it’s only been a week. But I think with him being around a team he knows, he has so much to offer to English cricket, in particular with the ball. I can’t think of a better bloke to pass on knowledge of fast bowling...He’s got so much to offer English cricket. We don’t want to see that go. When we asked him, he was keen. He is going to have a lot of options. English cricket would be very lucky if he chooses to stay in the game,” Stokes added.

Stokes statement clearly hinted that Anderson could be seen in a coaching or mentor role for the England Test team soon enough. (Who Will Be Team India's Next T20I Captain? Gautam Gambhir And Jay Shah At Odds)

Here are the livestreaming details of England vs West Indies 2nd Test...

When is the England vs West Indies 2nd Test?- Date

The England vs West Indies 2nd Test will be played on Thursday, July 18.

When will the England vs West Indies 2nd Test begin?

The England vs West Indies 2nd Test match will begin at 330 pm IST.

Where is the England vs West Indies 2nd Test taking place?

The England vs West Indies 2nd Test will be played at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the England vs West Indies 2nd Test?

The England vs West Indies 2nd Test match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live-streaming of the England vs West Indies 2nd Test Match?

The England vs West Indies 2nd Test can be live-streamed on Sonyliv and FanCode (app and website).

ENGLAND PLAYING XI FOR SECOND TEST

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.

WEST INDIES PLAYING XI FOR SECOND TEST

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.