England Barmy Army's cheeky dig against Indians goes wrong; fans remind them of Rishabh Pant

As Team India prepare itself for a high-voltage five-match Test series against England, scheduled to take place in August this year, England Barmy Army took a cheeky dig against the Indian cricket fans.

The fan club took to Twitter and shared a video of Anderson uprooting the middle stump of the Indian batsmen and wrote: "To all the India fans in our mentions saying Jimmy 'Clouderson'".

To all the India fans in our mentions saying Jimmy 'Clouderson' pic.twitter.com/PPt5PkLSSr — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) May 10, 2021

However, the fans were quick to respond as many hit back at the Barmy Army, reminding them of the audacious sweep played by wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant against Anderson, during England's last tour to India, in which the tourists lost in all the three formats.

The incident which took place in the fourth and final Test of the series in Ahmedabad saw Pant pulling the veteran English pacer with the new ball for a sweep over the slip fielders for a boundary.

Why is James Anderson often referred as 'Clouderson'?

It has often been said my many cricket enthusiats that the James Anderson gets more lethal under overcast conditions, which led to the name 'Clouderson' being associated with the 38-year-old veteran cricketer.