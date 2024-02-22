England Make 2 Big Changes In Playing 11 For 4th Test Vs India As New Fast Bowler Included; Check Here

Ahead of the highly anticipated fourth Test match against India in Ranchi, England Cricket has stirred up the lineup, making two strategic changes. Ollie Robinson and Shoaib Bashir have been ushered in, replacing Mark Wood and Rehan Ahmed, respectively. Ollie Robinson's return to the Test squad marks a significant moment in his career, especially after battling a back spasm since his last appearance in the Ashes series last July. His inclusion is not just a testament to his recovery but also a strategic move by England to bolster their pace attack. Robinson's ability to consistently trouble batsmen with his disciplined line and length makes him a valuable asset, particularly in the challenging conditions of Indian pitches.

Named our XI _

Now, who do you want to see from training? _



_ Ranchi#EnglandCricket | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/fTOaBrVQa1 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 22, 2024

Bashir's Second Chance

Shoaib Bashir, who had a forgettable debut in Visakhapatnam, gets a shot at redemption as he replaces Rehan Ahmed in the playing XI. Bashir's leg-spin adds a different dimension to England's bowling arsenal, offering variation and the potential to exploit any weaknesses in the Indian batting lineup. His return underscores England's willingness to give players opportunities to prove their worth and contribute to the team's success.

Strategic Maneuvering

The decision to shuffle the fast bowlers comes as no surprise, considering England's aim to manage workload and adapt to the ever-changing conditions in this grueling Test series. With James Anderson's experience and Robinson's resurgence, England aims to apply relentless pressure on the Indian batsmen, aiming for breakthroughs at crucial junctures of the game.

Stokes' Dual Role

All eyes are on Ben Stokes as he hints at a return to bowling duties, adding depth to England's bowling attack. Stokes' prowess with both bat and ball provides versatility to the team, giving them the flexibility to capitalize on favorable conditions and dictate terms on the field.

Unchanged Batting Line-up

Despite the changes in the bowling department, England sticks with the same batting order, emphasizing stability and continuity. Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Joe Root will spearhead the batting unit, supported by the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes, who look to make significant contributions with the bat in hand.

England’s playing XI vs India: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir.