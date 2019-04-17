close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
World Cup 2019

England name preliminary World Cup squad, Jofra Archer left out

Barbados-born Archer, who shone for Sussex last season and in Australia`s Big Bash Twenty20 competition for Hobart Hurricanes, is eligible for national selection under new England and Wales Cricket Board residency rules.

England name preliminary World Cup squad, Jofra Archer left out
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@HurricanesBBL

England have not picked uncapped all-rounder Jofra Archer in a preliminary 15-man World Cup squad but have named him in the squads for the warm-up games against Pakistan and Ireland.

Barbados-born Archer, who shone for Sussex last season and in Australia`s Big Bash Twenty20 competition for Hobart Hurricanes, is eligible for national selection under new England and Wales Cricket Board residency rules.

He could get a World Cup call-up if he impresses in the warm-up games as changes can be made to the squad until May 23, seven days before their tournament opener against South Africa at The Oval.

"The selection panel has been impressed with Jofra Archer`s performances in domestic and franchise cricket. He is a very talented and exciting cricketer," national selector Ed Smith said.

England play Ireland in a one-dayer on May 3 before a five-match ODI series and a Twenty20 against Pakistan.

"In line with ICC (International Cricket Council regulations, we have to name a preliminary squad of 15 for the ICC Men`s Cricket World Cup before April 23," Smith added.

"However, all 17 players named in the ODIs against Pakistan can stake a claim to be in the final 15-man squad, finalised at the end of that series." 

Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Tags:
World Cup 2019England World CupEngland world cup squadEngland world cup sideEngland world cup team
Next
Story

IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad aim to end losing streak against Chennai Super Kings

Must Watch

PT7M4S

BJP slams Ashok Gehlot for his controversial statement on Ram Nath Kovind