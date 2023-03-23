England Pacer Chris Jordan Dismisses UK PM Rishi Sunak With A Beauty - Watch

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak once again went viral on social as he had some special guests over at his 10 Downing Street residence. The British PM welcome some of the T20 World Cup winners of England. Captain Jos Buttler along with coach Matthew Mott and some other players were seen at Sunak's home on Wednesday (March 23).

Champions like Sam Curran, Dawid Malan, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan were seen playing cricket with Sunak. The video went viral in seconds which had Jordan bowling Sunak out in the backyard of his residence. (IPL 2023: Here's WHY ECB Has Stopped Jonny Bairstow From Playing For PBKS But Clears Road For Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran)

Never in doubt @CJordan nicks off the PM with a beauty after a working over from @CurranSM's left arm spin



Big send off as well pic.twitter.com/JGTEwQiLx5 — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) March 23, 2023

"As both Prime Minister and a lifelong cricket fan it was a pleasure to welcome members of the victorious World Cup-winning side and young cricketers from the ACE programme to Number 10. This is a hugely exciting time for English cricket, with success on the field across all formats and the Ashes taking place in England this summer. Cricket is a sport for everyone and I know that the success of the team will inspire kids from all backgrounds to get involved in the game. We’re backing that up with over £600million for school sports and a new requirement for all schools to provide a minimum of two hours of PE a week," issued the PM later after this video.