हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India vs England

England squad will get three days to train before first Test in Chennai

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns, who were not part of the Sri Lanka series, arrived in India on Sunday night and will get five days to train following their hotel quarantine.  All players will be tested for Covid-19 thrice over six days.  

England squad will get three days to train before first Test in Chennai
England will get only three days to train before the first Test in India from February 5. (Source: Twitter/englandcricket)

London: England will get only three days to train before the first Test in India from February 5 due to a six-day quarantine requirement for the visitors, who will land in the country after completing their tour of Sri Lanka. 'The Telegraph' reported that the England squad will fly to Chennai on Wednesday for the first two Tests of the four-match series and will undergo a strict quarantine on arrival.

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns, who were not part of the Sri Lanka series, arrived in India on Sunday night and will get five days to train following their hotel quarantine. 
All players will be tested for Covid-19 thrice over six days. 

England players were allowed to train in Sri Lanka 48 hours after their arrival with only Moeen Ali returning a positive test on arrival.

It will be the first international series to be held in India amid the pandemic. Smooth conduct of the series is important for the BCCI, which is aiming to have the IPL also at home after staging the 2020 edition in the UAE.

The last two Tests will be played in Ahmedabad from February 24.

The series, to be played in a bio-bubble, is also crucial in the context of the World Test Championship. India are on top of the points table after their memorable series win in Australia. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs England
Next
Story

Cheteshwar Pujara: India's New 'Wall' turns 33, ready to build on solid foundation
  • 1,06,67,736Confirmed
  • 1,53,470Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT47S

PM Narendra Modi to interact with Bihar's cycle girl Jyoti