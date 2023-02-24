England Women vs South Africa Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch ENG-W vs SA-W ICC T20 World Cup 2023 Match Online and on TV?

South African captain Suné Luus believes her team will look to savour the experience of yet another ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final against their close adversary, England in the mouth-watering clash taking place in Cape Town on Friday (February 24). The second semi-final gets underway at the picturesque Newlands Cricket Ground.

Speaking ahead of the all-important clash, South Africa’s first home semi-final in the history of men or women’s cricket, Luus expressed the team’s mindset heading into the encounter. “It’s going to be a big occasion tomorrow but we have been on the other side (losing side) too many times to know exactly what it feels like,” the skipper noted.

“The girls today in our meeting, we just said we know how it feels on the other side and we don’t necessarily want to be there again so there’s enough motivation for us to just go out and enjoy the game, we have nothing to lose, so we are going to try and play our best cricket and enjoy the moment,” Luus said.

Having only won three matches out of the previous 23 T20I encounters (1 no result) against England, the Proteas Women will be seeking a much improved display against the English side, with the host nation going into the semi-final with two wins out of four matches in the current T20 World Cup. After beginning the home tournament with a defeat against Sri Lanka, the Proteas bounced back with a comprehensive triumph over New Zealand before the defending champions Australia brought the home side back down to earth with a win in Gqeberha.

#SouthAfrica and #England are set to clash in their

chase for glory._ Who will fight their way to the Finals? _



Tune-in to #SAvENG at the #T20WorldCup tomorrow, 6:00 PM onwards, only on Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar.#BlueKnowsNoGender #HerStory #BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/GtB9noGWJh — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 23, 2023

Here’s everything you need to know about England Women vs South Africa Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match:

When will the England Women vs South Africa Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match start?

The England Women vs South Africa Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match will start on February 24, Friday.

Where will the England Women vs South Africa Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match be played?

The England Women vs South Africa Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match will be hosted in Newlands, Cape Town.

What time will the England Women vs South Africa Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match begin?

The England Women vs South Africa Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match will begin at 630 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 6 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England Women vs South Africa Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match?

The England Women vs South Africa Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match will be televised on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England Women vs South Africa Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match?

The England Women vs South Africa Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

England Women vs South Africa Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match Predicted 11

England Women: Heather Knight (C), Danielle Wyatt, S Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Katherine Brunt, A Jones, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, T Brits, Sune Luus (C), Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, S Jafta, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, A Khaka, M Klaas, N Mlaba