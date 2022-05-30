हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

England World Cup-winning women cricketers Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt get married

Sciver and Brunt are not the first couple (same-gender) getting married or engaged in the cricketing world as before this, Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu of New Zealand along with South Africa's Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk have also tied the knot.

England World Cup-winning women cricketers Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt get married
Source: Twitter

England cricketers Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt tied the knot on Sunday (May 29), after being in a relationship for nearly five years. Both the players were part of the 2017 England Women's World Cup winning team at the 'Home of Cricket' Lord's. The news about Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt getting married was Isa Guha via her Instagram, who's a cricketer-turned-broadcaster now.

Sciver and Brunt are not the first couple (same-gender) getting married or engaged in the cricketing world as before this, Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu of New Zealand along with South Africa's Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk have also tied the knot. Both Nat and Katherine have been key assets for the England squad in few years.

The duo got engaged in October 2019 and the wedding was officially scheduled for September 2020, but due to COVID-19 pandemic, the wedding had to postponed. Nat and Katherine decided to get married in the year 2018 on New Year's Eve and now have got married happily after four years.

Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver were part of the England team in their ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in New Zealand. England being the defending champions faced a major setback losing three games in a row in starting of the tournament but bounced back immediately with consecutive wins to make it to the finals.

However, Australia were too good for any world-class team in the final of the 2022 World Cup and defeated England to win the title. England will now focus on the ICC Women's T20 World Cup which will be played in South Africa next year. 

