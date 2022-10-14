NewsCricket
PRITHVI SHAW

'Enter the Prithvi Shaw ERA', Fans go crazy as batter smacks 134 off 61 in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash

Prithvi Shaw smashed his maiden T20 century in 46 balls against Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament at the same venue of his first Test ton

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 05:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Enter the Prithvi Shaw ERA', Fans go crazy as batter smacks 134 off 61 in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash

Prithvi Shaw smacked 134 runs off just 61 balls to continue his fine form in domestic cricket in Mumbai's clash against Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday (October 14). Shaw, who was leading the Mumbai team in absence of regular captain Ajinkya Rahane creamed 13 boundaries and 9 sixes in his knock of 134 with a staggering strike rate of 219.67. Notably, it was Prithvi's first century in T20 cricket.

After his blistering knock, fans could not keep calm and praised the right-hander for his impressive batting skills. Checkout the reactions below...

Shaw was not happy after India's second-string squad was announced for the ODI series at home against South Africa. Interestingly, RCB batter Rajat Patidar was also handed his maiden Men in Blue call-up but shockingly there was no Prithvi Shaw in the squad. With such young names in the squad many were expecting the right-handed opener to make his comeback in Team India after a stellar domestic season.

Shaw dropped a hint of his disappointment with BCCI's decision of not selecting him as he took on his official Instagram and uploaded a story saying, "Don't trust their words, trust their actions, because actions will prove why words are meaningless."

Prithvi Shaw smashed his maiden T20 century in 46 balls against Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament at the same venue of his first Test ton. Interestingly, he has only played one T20I for India so far in his career.

Live Tv

Prithvi ShawSyed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20Mumbai vs Assamcricket twitterfan reactionsIndia Domestic Cricket

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN
DNA Video
DNA: Education is necessary, Hijab is a compulsion?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Stay Away From 5G Fraud!
DNA Video
DNA: Eye removed in the name of free operation
DNA Video
DNA: First look of electric flying car
DNA Video
DNA: 'Deep' analysis of road and system potholes