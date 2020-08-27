हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sir Don Bradman

Even World War II couldn't affect his batting average: Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to Sir Don Bradman on his birth anniversary

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday paid tribute to batting mammoth and former Australian cricketer Sir Don Bradman on the occasion of the latter's 112nd  birth anniversary.

Even World War II couldn&#039;t affect his batting average: Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to Sir Don Bradman on his birth anniversary
Image Credits: Twitter/@sachin_rt

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday paid tribute to batting mammoth and former Australian cricketer Sir Don Bradman on the occasion of the latter's 112nd birth anniversary.

Former opener Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle and shared a picture of him with Bradman in which the Indian could be seen getting the late Australian batsman's autograph on a bat.

Along with the picture, Tendulkar wrote that Bradman had remained away from the game for several years due to World War II, but even that couldn't affect his Test batting average.

"Sir Don Bradman was away from Cricket for several years due to World War II, yet has the highest Test batting average," Tendulkar wrote.

"Today, with concerns about athletes’ form due to uncertainties & long breaks, his career stands even taller as a source of inspiration.Happy birthday Sir Don," the master blaster added.

Bradman,who was born on this day in 1908, made his international debut for Australia with a Test match against England in November 1928.

Regarded as one of the best batsmen of all time, Bradman amassed a total of 6,996 runs in 52 matches he played for the national side in the longest format of the game with a great batting average 99.94.He also notched up 29 hundreds in Test cricket.

In fact,Bradman had a 100-plus yearly average seven times in his career, including a whopping 402 in 1932. 

Bradman did not feature for Australia in ODIs and T20Is, but he featured in 234 first-class games and amassed 28,067 runs.

On February 27, 2001, Bradman breathed his last at the age of 92.

Tags:
Sir Don BradmanSachin tendulkarCricket
Next
Story

English pacer Harry Gurney to miss IPL 2020, T20 Blast due to shoulder injury
  • 33,10,234Confirmed
  • 60,472Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT48S

Naushera: Indian Air Force rescued man stuck in river due to heavy water flow