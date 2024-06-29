Advertisement
EXPLAINED: What Is The Prize Money For T20 World Cup 2024?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a record-breaking prize fund of $11.25 million USD for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2024, 09:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
As the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 reaches its thrilling conclusion, cricket enthusiasts around the globe are on the edge of their seats. With the semi-finals set to unfold on June 27 and the grand finale slated for June 29 in Barbados, the excitement is palpable. The stakes are high, not just for the glory but also for the record-breaking prize money on offer. This article delves into the heart of the tournament, spotlighting the standout performances and providing insightful analysis on what the prize money means for the top four teams.

The Road to Glory

The tournament has been a rollercoaster of emotions and spectacular cricketing feats. Defending champions England are vying to retain their title, having clinched victory in the last edition in 2022. India, on the other hand, are hungry for their second championship since their historic win in 2007. Meanwhile, South Africa and Afghanistan are determined to claim their first major ICC silverware.

India and Afghanistan emerged from Group 1 to secure their spots in the semi-finals. India's journey was marked by dominant performances, including wins against Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Australia in the Super 8s. Earlier, they triumphed over Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA, with their match against Canada being washed out. Afghanistan, with their resilient spirit, shocked the cricketing world by defeating Australia to advance.
In the other group, South Africa showcased their dominance, winning all three of their matches to sail into the top four. England, despite a loss to the Proteas, redeemed themselves with victories over the West Indies and the USA.

Prize Money Breakdown

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a record-breaking prize fund of $11.25 million USD for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. This substantial prize pool underscores the growing importance and prestige of the tournament. Here's a detailed look at the prize money distribution:

Position-Prize Money (USD)-Prize Money (INR)

  • Winners $2,450,000-₹20,42,49,000
  • Runners-up $1,280,000-₹10,68,06,400
  • Losing semi-finalists $787,500-₹6,58,07,250
  • Teams losing in 2nd round $382,500-₹3,19,50,750
  • 9th to 12th place $247,500-₹2,06,90,250
  • 13th to 20th place $225,000-₹1,87,65,000

Winners: $2,450,000 USD-₹20,42,49,000 INR

The champions of the T20 World Cup 2024 will walk away with a staggering $2.45 million USD, the highest amount ever awarded in the tournament's history. This substantial prize reflects the hard work, dedication, and excellence required to lift the coveted trophy.

Runners-up: $1,280,000 USD (₹10,68,06,400 INR)

The team finishing in second place will receive $1.28 million USD, recognizing their journey to the final and their exceptional performance throughout the tournament.

Losing Semi-finalists: $787,500 USD (₹6,58,07,250 INR)

The two teams that bow out in the semi-finals will each receive $787,500 USD. This prize acknowledges their significant achievement in reaching the last four, highlighting their competitiveness and skill.

Teams Losing in 2nd Round: $382,500 USD (₹3,19,50,750 INR)

Teams that made it past the initial group stages but couldn't progress beyond the second round will each be awarded $382,500 USD. This sum rewards their efforts and serves as an incentive for future tournaments.

Other Teams

The prize money extends to teams finishing between 9th and 20th place, ensuring that all participants are recognized for their contribution to the tournament.

