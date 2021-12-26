Explained: Why a Test match starting on December 26 is called a Boxing Day Test

The first Test between India and South Africa begins today in Centurion. The first Test is also being called as Boxing Day Test. The third Ashes Test between Australia and England being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is also the Boxing Day Test.

Do you know why the first day of these matches is called a Boxing Day?

The Boxing Day refers to the day after the Christmas, that is 26th day of the December. It is called a Boxing Day because it is the day to open the gift boxes received on christmas. One version of the story is that that servants and workers were given gifts in boxes the following day of the Christmas and hence the name came about.

Today, in international cricket, boxing day has gained its own importance. Cricket boards, especially in New Zealand, South Africa, England and Australia, package the Test in a way that crowds come to watch Test match cricket. The holidays start in these countries from Christmas and branding the Test that begins a day after Christmas as Boxing Day helps pull crowd to the stadiums.

MCG in Australia has been hosting the Boxing Day Test match for years now. Last time around, India played in a Boxing Day Test at Melbourne and they went on to win it. In fact, India have won both the last two Boxing day Tests they have played so far in Australia. They beat Australia by 8 wickets last year. And in 2018 too, India managed to beat Aussies at MCG, which was also a Boxing Day Test.

India will be hoping they end up as winners this time too.