EXPLAINED: Why No. 1 T20I Bowler Adil Rashid Finds No Takers in IPL 2025

Adil Rashid, the England leg-spinner who has dominated T20 cricket for years, recently reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ICC T20I rankings. Despite his extraordinary form, Rashid went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction, leaving many cricket fans scratching their heads. How could one of the best T20I bowlers in the world be ignored by IPL franchises?

Rashid's Unbeaten Record in T20s

Rashid has proven time and again that he is a force to be reckoned with in the shortest format of the game. With 360 wickets from 322 T20 matches and a solid average of 22.68, Rashid’s record speaks volumes. In T20 Internationals, his 129 wickets at an average of 24.13 further underscore his class. However, his success on the international stage hasn’t been enough to secure him a spot in IPL 2025, and it has raised the question: Why?

Franchise Preferences: Mystery Spinners vs. Classic Bowlers

An unnamed IPL franchise recently explained that teams prefer mystery spinners over more conventional bowlers like Rashid. T20 cricket has evolved to favor bowlers who can bamboozle batsmen with unconventional deliveries, and the likes of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad are seen as the future. These mystery spinners are often more elusive, making it harder for opposition teams to prepare strategies against them.

In contrast, Adil Rashid, despite his incredible skill set, is often viewed as a traditional leg-spinner. While he has proven his worth across several international leagues, IPL franchises are increasingly drawn to players who bring something "unpredictable" to the table. And as much as Rashid is a top performer, teams are seeking variety, often opting for bowlers who bring a unique element to the mix.

The Leaking Runs Factor

Another crucial factor that came into play during the IPL auction is Rashid’s past IPL performances. In three IPL matches with Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rashid has taken only two wickets while conceding 91 runs at an alarming economy rate of 9.10. Teams may have been wary of this inconsistency, especially considering the high-scoring nature of the IPL. When a bowler’s economy rate is a concern, especially in T20 cricket, franchises tend to shy away, even if the player has been phenomenal in other formats.

Despite his prowess in international cricket, Rashid has struggled to leave a lasting mark in the IPL, which has further impacted his marketability in the auction. In a league that is as high-stakes and dynamic as the IPL, franchises are not just looking for a bowler who can take wickets—they are looking for someone who can execute under pressure, with the ability to control the game during crucial moments.

Rashid’s Global T20 Contributions

Although IPL franchises may have overlooked him, Rashid’s influence in global T20 leagues cannot be denied. He has played in various top-tier T20 leagues, including the Big Bash League (BBL), ILT20, and SA20, where he has consistently delivered match-winning performances. This shows that Rashid’s skill set is not limited to international cricket alone; he is a proven performer in the T20 leagues across the globe.

His ability to adapt his game to different conditions and his experience in world-class leagues make him a valuable asset, even if the IPL has not yet recognized this. Perhaps, Rashid’s time will come in the future when teams may prioritize consistency over mystery.

The Future for Adil Rashid in T20 Leagues

Despite the IPL snub, Rashid remains a cornerstone for England in their T20I setup. His recent performances in the India series, where he was instrumental in England's victory with figures like 1 for 15, prove that he is still at the top of his game. While he may have been overlooked by IPL teams, Rashid's future in other T20 leagues remains bright, and his return to the IPL in the coming years cannot be ruled out.