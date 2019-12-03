FA Cup: Liverpool-Everton, Man U-Wolves in third round draw

London: The Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton in the third round of the FA Cup and Manchester United taking on Wolves are the highlights of the draw as Premier League teams enter the competition.

Other third-round matches include Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest, holders Manchester City host Port Vale, Middlesbrough face Tottenham and Arsenal were drawn at home to Leeds United, as per an ESPNFC report.

The matches will take place between January 3-6.

Manchester United will be wary against the Wolves who eliminated the Old Trafford side in the quarter-finals of last year's FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Boston United of the National League North, the sixth tier of English football, could meet Newcastle United if they manage to beat Rochdale in a second-round home replay.