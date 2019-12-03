हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FA Cup

FA Cup: Liverpool-Everton, Man U-Wolves in third round draw

Other third-round matches include Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest, holders Manchester City host Port Vale, Middlesbrough face Tottenham and Arsenal were drawn at home to Leeds United, as per an ESPNFC report.

FA Cup: Liverpool-Everton, Man U-Wolves in third round draw
IANS photo

London: The Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton in the third round of the FA Cup and Manchester United taking on Wolves are the highlights of the draw as Premier League teams enter the competition.

Other third-round matches include Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest, holders Manchester City host Port Vale, Middlesbrough face Tottenham and Arsenal were drawn at home to Leeds United, as per an ESPNFC report.

The matches will take place between January 3-6.

Manchester United will be wary against the Wolves who eliminated the Old Trafford side in the quarter-finals of last year's FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Boston United of the National League North, the sixth tier of English football, could meet Newcastle United if they manage to beat Rochdale in a second-round home replay.

Tags:
FA CupLiverpoolEvertonMan UWolvesFA Cup 2020
Next
Story

Ranji Trophy: Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw named in Mumbai squad for opener

Must Watch

PT16M26S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day