Fact Check: Was Sarfaraz Khan's Aggressive Celebration Aimed Towards Team India Selector?

India's young batting sensation Sarfaraz Khan again failed to impress the selectors of Team India to make it in the Test squad for the upcoming tour of the West Indies. Various reports suggest that Sarfaraz's omission from the team is linked to fitness and disciplinary issues but PTI sources in Mumbai suggest there is no truth in those reports.

Sarfaraz once again made the headlines after he celebrated in aggressive fashion aiming towards his dressing room in a Ranji clash against Delhi. It was perceived as if Sarfaraz was taking a dig at one of the selectors watching the game. (Sunil Gavaskar Criticizes Decision To Appoint Ajinkya Rahane As Test Vice-Captain, Picks 3 Indian Player For Future Test Captain)

"Sarfaraz's celebration during a Ranji match in Delhi was meant for his teammates and coach Amol Mujumdar, who had doffed his hat. The selector present was Salil Ankola and not Chetan Sharma. Sarfaraz took the team out of pressure situation and the celebration was one of relief," a sources close to cricketer told PTI on Monday.

"Is it even wrong to be exalted in your celebration and that too when you are pointing towards your own dressing room?" the source said.

The mystery is still unresolved of why Sarfaraz is not getting picked in the Test side despite scoring runs in heavy fashion. If we talk about the fitness criteria, the current Indian team demands of 16.5 and Sarfaraz has cleared that number if look at his cricket fitness. He has batted for two days and fielded for another two days on multiple occasions.

India's legendary batter and now a commentator, Sunil Gavaskar also said that the selectors have not taken into account the Ranji Trophy performances of someone like Khan.

"Sarfaraz Khan has been scoring at an average of 100 in all past three seasons. What does he have to do to be picked in the squad? He might not be in the XI, but you pick him in the team," he said.

WI vs IND 2023: Full India Test squad

Batters: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain)

Wicketkeepers: KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan

All-rounders: R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.