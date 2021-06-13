हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PSL 2021

Faf du Plessis suffers injury in scary collision during PSL 2021 game - WATCH

The incident took place in the 7th over of Peshawar Zalmi's innings when Faf du Plessis collided with Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hasnain while diving to stop a boundary. Du Plessis's head hit Hasnain's knee and the South Africa cricketer fell on the ground.

Faf du Plessis lying on ground after collision with teammate (Source: Twitter)

The ongoing season of Pakistan Super League (PSL 6) witnessed a scary moment when former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis suffered a nasty collision while playing for Quetta Gladiators against Peshawar Zalmi in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (June 12).

The incident took place in the 7th over of Peshawar Zalmi's innings when Faf du Plessis collided with Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hasnain while diving to stop a boundary. Du Plessis's head hit Hasnain's knee and the South Africa cricketer fell on the ground.

The Proteas batsman was rushed to the hospital after the collision and Karachi-based left-handed batsman Saim Ayub was named as the concussion substitute for du Plessis.

Notably, the Quetta Gladiators had to use a concussion substitute in a second successive match after West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was hit on the helmet by Mohammad Musa with a quick bouncer in their last game. Pacer Naseem Shah replaced Russell in the match.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Du Plessis returned to the team hotel after check-ups at the hospital.

Talking about the match, Peshawar Zalmi rode on quickfire half-centuries from South African middle-order batsman David Miller 73 (46), and, veteran Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal 59 (37) respectively, to post a challenging total of 197/5 from their 20 overs after being asked to bat.

In reply, Quetta Gladiators could only manage 136/9 from their allotted quota of 20 overs as they lost the match by 61 runs.

Tags:
PSL 2021Faf du Plessisquetta gladiatorsPakistan Super League
