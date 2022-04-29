हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
County Championship

Far away from IPL 2022 noise, Cheteshwar Pujara slams 3rd ton in County Championship for Sussex

Pujara, who was batting on 107 off 167 balls, hit 13 fours to help his side take a substantial lead against Durham, who were all out on 223 in their first innings.

Cheteshwar Pujara (Source: Twitter)

India's Test specialist may not be playing in the ongoing IPL 2022 but he surely is making headlines.

On Friday, he slammed the third ton in English County Championship for Sussex. This is third century in as many games. 

The out-of-favour India batter, who is in sparkling form, is making most of his county stint. He now has scored three hundreds including a double century in his five innings.

Watch his celebration here: 

Making his debut for Sussex, Pujara had scored 6 and an unbeaten 201 to help his side draw the match against Derbyshire.

In the Sussex's 34-run loss to Worcestershire, he scored 109 in the first innings, followed by 12 in the second essay.

The runs will keep Pujara in contention for a place in the Indian squad when India travel to England for the postponed fifth Test later this year.

In his debut match for Sussex, Pujara had scored just 6 off 15 balls and it seemed that his County season too will see a series of scores. 

However, Pujara has turned things around since then smashing three hundreds in three matches. 

After his double ton, he followed it with a 184-ball 101 against Worcestershire on Day 3 of a County Championship, Division 2 game. 

With PTI inputs

