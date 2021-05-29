हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Virat Kohli

Father Virat Kohli denies fan's request, gives THIS reason to keep daughter away from social media

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blessed with a girl child in January this year.

Team India captain Virat Kohli took to Instagram to interact with fans, during which he also went on to reveal the meaning of newly-born daughter. Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blessed with a girl child in January this year. 

The cricketer was responding to a query by a fan, who wished to know the meaning of Vamika, the name of Kohli's daughter, and also get a glimpse of her.

"Vamika is another name for goddess Durga," wrote Kohli. 

On his request for a picture, Kohli added: "No we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice." 

Virat Kohli daughter

In the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, which was suspended midway due to COVID-19, Kohli’s had dedicated his match-defining knock to his daughter. In the clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals, which the former won by ten wickets, Kohli celebrated his fifty with a kiss and a gesture of a cradle, indicating that he is dedicating the knock to his newborn daughter, Vamika. 

Kohli will soon be seen in action with his Indian unit, who are all set to take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship finals, which will be played in Southampton next month. The team will then lock horns with England in a five-match Test series, starting from August.

