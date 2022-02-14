FBA vs COV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BPL 2022 Qualifier 1 at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 5:00 PM IST February 14

Fortune Barishal will face off with Comilla Victorians in the Qualifier 1 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 on Monday (February 14). Barishal are in good form as they were defeated only two times this season out of the 10 matches they have played. Fortune Barishal ended the league stage on top of the table and will be looking to win this tournament.

On the other hand, Comilla Victorians are also having a good season so far as they stand 2nd on the points table with 6 wins out of the 10 matches played. In their previous fixture, Victorians lost to Khulna Tigers by 9 wickets after scoring 182 runs, they will look to bounce back from that defeat and win this fixture.

Match Details

Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians, 1st Qualifier

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Date & Time: February 14th at 5:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Fancode

FBA vs COV BPL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Nurul Hasan

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Munim Shahriar

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Dwayne Bravo (c), Moeen Ali (vc)

Bowlers: Abu Hider Rony, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Shafiqul Islam

Captain: Dwayne Bravo

Vice-captain: Moeen Ali

FBA vs COV BPL 22 Probable Playing XIs

Fortune Barishal: Chris Gayle, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ziaur Rahman, Dwayne Bravo, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam

Comilla Victorians: Faf du Plessis (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Moeen Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Sunil Narine, Nahidul Islam, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanvir Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Shohidul Islam