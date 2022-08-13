FC Barcelona will take on Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou on Sunday (August 13), as per IST. Manager Xavi Hernandez will be keen on making a statement in the opener of his side's LaLiga campaign after finishing second on the table the previous season. With a number of new star signings including Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie and more, it will be interesting to see who Xavi will start in the first playing eleven against Rayo Vallecano. (Robert Lewandowski along with THESE new signings to play for FC Barcelona in LaLiga)

The Catalans are keen on getting the LaLiga trophy back to Camp Nou after losing it to arch-rivals Real Madrid last season with a major gap of 13 points between the two sides. On the other hand, Rayo will be motivated as well for the new season as they finished 13th in the LaLiga standings last season (the club's best position in previous half a decade).(FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar date changed due to THIS reason, all details HERE)

Checkout the live streaming details of FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga match below:

When is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano will be played on Sunday (August 14) from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano will be played at the Camp Nou, Spain.

Where can I watch the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano will be telecast live on Sports18 TV Channel (English).

How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano in India?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano will be live-streamed on the Voot app and website.