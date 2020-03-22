हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
R Sridhar

Fielding coach R Sridhar gives fitness tips from home for Team India--Watch

In a video shared on Instagram by the Indian cricket team, the official handle, Sridhar is seen doing ab exercises.

Fielding coach R Sridhar gives fitness tips from home for Team India--Watch
Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

Chennai: With gyms closed and the Indian cricket team players cooped up inside their homes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, fielding fielding coach R Sridhar is giving his boys fitness tips from home.

In a video shared on Instagram by the Indian cricket team, the official handle, Sridhar is seen doing ab exercises.

"Stay indoors and stay fit. Our fielding coach @coach_rsridhar giving us major fitness goals from home," the post said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Stay indoors and stay fit. Our fielding coach @coach_rsridhar giving us major fitness goals from home 

A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam) on

India's home series with South Africa was postponed even after the Proteas touching base in India and the first of the three ODIs being washed out in Dharamshala.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was also pushed back till April 15 in the wake of the outbreak which has gripped the world.

Tags:
R SridharTeam IndiaIPL 2020CoronavirusIndia vs South Africa
Next
Story

Stay indoors and stay safe: Shikhar Dhawan urges citizens amid Janata Curfew--Watch

Must Watch

PT22M48S

See what Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev teaches netizens amidst Janata Curfew