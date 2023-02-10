'Fighter': GF Isha Negi Replies to Rishabh Pant After he Shares PICS to Provide Health Update

After Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant posted pictures of him walking with crutches at his house, girlfriend Isha Negi replied to him in the comments and called him a 'fighter'. Not to forget, the comment was followed by a heart emoji which made it all the more cute. After Pant's accident on December 30, 2022, Isha was absent from social media for more than a month. There used to be no activity on her Instagram handle as she was likely to be with the cricketer during the tough time. Her 'fighter' comment further confirmed the strength of their relationship.

Take a look at Isha Negi's comments on Rishabh Pant's photos on Instagram:

The 25-year-old wicketkeeper and batter would have been playing cricket for India currently in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy if he chose to not travel by car alone from Delhi to Roorkee on the morning of December 30th. However, Pant wants to forget the past and move on. By sharing images of him walking with crutches, he sent a message to his fans that he is in a positive frame of mind while taking one step at a time, literally and metaphorically.

Meanwhile, Kapil Dev a few days ago, made a surprising statement to media when he said that whenever Pant gets fully fit, he would like to slap him. The World Cup-winning captain added that he treats Pant like his son and loves him a lot but it is also true that because of his one mistake, the team combinations have taken a hit. With Pant recovering from injuries, he was replaced by KS Bharat in the playing XI for the first Test. Bharat is not as aggressive a batter as Pant and that is why the team thought of replacing Pant the batter with Suryakumar Yadav.

However, replacing Pant in the Test XI is not easy. What he does, batting at number 5, is tough to match. With a range of shots and ease, Pant bats the opponent out of the game more often than not. His ability to score against spinners is also something hard to replicate. Hopefully, he will back soon but for now he is busy getting better health-wise.