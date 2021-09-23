Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan gets married for the SECOND time

Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan got married for the second time on Thursday (September 23). Afghanistan pace bowler and Asghar’s close friend Dawlat Zadran confirmed the news through a congratulatory post on social media. Zadran shared a couple of pictures from the wedding ceremony, the fast bowler congratulated his former captain on a new chapter in his life. The post went viral in no time as fans got to know about the news.

Soon after, wishes are congratulatory messages from different parts of the world. One of Afghanistan’s top cricketers, Asghar Afghan has five children from his first wife. The right-handed batsman got engaged with his second wife in November last year. Within a year, the 33-year-old got married. “Asghar Afghan’s wedding ceremony, Congratulations brother!” Zadran wrote while congratulating his former skipper on Twitter.

Afghan has turned out in six Tests, 114 ODIs and 72 T20s with the Afghanistan over career, since making his international debut back in 2009. He was with Afghanistan at their first major global tournament, the World T20 in 2010, and also played a vital role in their first win over a Test-playing nation, against Bangladesh in March 2014.

The 33-year-old has notched up 2,424 runs in 114 ODI fixtures followed by 1,341 runs in 72 T20I games. The right-hander also smashed 440 runs in the 6 Test matches he played in his career. The star batter is currently gearing up for the high-voltage T20 World Cup 2021 and he has a point to prove in the competition.

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) sacked Hamid Shinwari as its chief executive and replaced him with Naseeb Khan, the second major change in the game’s national governing body since the Taliban took control of the country last month. The Taliban named a new government this month after sweeping to power when the Western-backed government collapsed as US-led foreign forces were completing their withdrawal.

Shinwari confirmed to Reuters that he had been fired from his post. The ACB announced Khan as Shinwari’s replacement in a Twitter post on Tuesday. “Without any reason the dismissal took place. At this time I can’t add more,” Shinwari said in a text message.

The ACB last month named Azizullah Fazli as its acting chairman in what was the board`s first major appointment since the Taliban takeover.