RP Singh

Former India pace bowler RP Singh's father passes away due to COVID-19

Several former cricketers, including pace bowler Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel and South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs, among others paid their condolences.

RP Singh and his father (Source: Twitter)

Former India pace bowler RP Singh's father died on Wednesday due to Covid-19.

In a message on Twitter, the 35-year-old Singh, who hails from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, said: "It is with deepest grief and sadness we inform the passing away of my father, Mr Shiv Prasad Singh. He left for his heavenly abode on 12th May after suffering from Covid. We request you to keep my beloved father in your thoughts and prayers. RIP Papa."

Several former Indian cricketers, including pace bowler Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, and South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs, among others paid their condolences.

"Our deepest condolences to you and the family! Stay strong brother," tweeted former India left-arm orthodox bowler Pragyan Ojha.

Gibbs, who played with Singh in the Indian Premier League while representing Deccan Chargers, also paid his condolences.

"Sorry to hear about your pops rp... stay strong buddy," tweeted Gibbs.

Singh, was a key member of the India team that won the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup in 2007.

He represented the country in 14 Test matches, 58 One-day Internationals, and 10 Twenty20 Internationals. He took 40 and 69 wickets in Tests and ODIs, respectively.

Singh retired from international cricket in 2018 at the age of 32 and has since ventured into commentary commitments.

