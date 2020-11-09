हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
VVS Laxman

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman's coach Ashok Singh dies aged 64

Ashok Singh, who had coached cricketers VVS Laxman and Andhra wicketkeeper MSK Prasad died on Monday due to illness, a family member said.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman&#039;s coach Ashok Singh dies aged 64
Image Credits: Twitter/@VVSLaxman281

Ashok Singh, who had coached cricketers VVS Laxman and Andhra wicketkeeper MSK Prasad died on Monday due to illness, a family member said.

Singh coached Laxman from 1998 till the middle order batsmans retirement, Ashok Singh's son Anand said.

"Last year he underwent surgery for brain cancer. He survived for 14 months after that," Anand Singh told PTI.

He was coach of various players at different levels for 30 years, he added.

64-year-old Ashok is survived by his wife, three children and a daughter.

He was also part of the then Ranji Trophy squad but failed to make his debut.

VVS LaxmanMSK PrasadAshok SinghRanji Trophycricket news
