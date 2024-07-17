Former Sri Lankan Cricketer Dhammika Niroshana Shot Dead At Home In Front Of Wife And Children

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Dhammika Niroshana, aged 41, tragically lost his life in a shocking incident at his residence in Ambalangoda, a town in Sri Lanka's Galle district, on Tuesday night. According to local reports, Niroshana was with his wife and two children when an unidentified assailant opened fire, leading to his untimely demise. The motive behind the crime remains unclear, and authorities are actively investigating the incident.

Niroshana, known for his skills as a right-arm fast bowler and a capable lower-order batsman, showed promise during his career. He represented Galle Cricket Club in 12 first-class and 8 List A matches between 2001 and 2004, contributing over 300 runs and taking 19 wickets. His talent earned him a place in the Sri Lankan U19 team, where he played both Test and ODI cricket from 2000 to 2002, also captaining the side in 10 matches. Under his leadership, players like Farveez Maharoof, Angelo Mathews, and Upul Tharanga began their journeys to international cricket.

Despite his potential, Niroshana's professional career did not ascend as hoped, and he played his last competitive match in December 2004.

Sri Lanka To Host India For White Ball Series

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is gearing up to host India for a significant white-ball series following their disappointing campaign in the recent T20 World Cup. Led by Wanindu Hasaranga, the Sri Lankan team will face the reigning champions in a three-match T20I series starting July 27, followed by a three-match ODI series. This series marks the debut of Gautam Gambhir as India's head coach, ushering in a new era post the T20I retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja. Indian selectors are expected to name a new T20I captain, eyeing preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup to be hosted in India. The upcoming series promises to be a pivotal moment for both teams as they look to rebuild and strengthen their squads amidst transitions in leadership and strategy.