From Sachin Tendulkar to Yuvraj Singh: Wishes pour in for Irfan Pathan’s 36th birthday

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan is celebrating his birthday on October 27 and turns 36 today. His former teammates and friends left no stone unturned in sending their heartfelt wishes on Pathan’s big day. Pathan is a popular figure in the commentary box these days, winning countless fans with his insights about the game.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar led the way by taking to Twitter to wish his junior teammate.

A player who swung the ball at will and also his bat to score those invaluable runs for the team. Wishing my teammate and friend @IrfanPathan a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/qyhPPrpSmw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 27, 2020

Yuvraj Singh, who was instrumental in India’s T20I triumph in 2007 also wished Irfan, who was the ‘Man of the Match’ in the final against Pakistan.

Jitne khatarnak inke inswingers the, utni hi khatarnak aur insightful inki commentary hai Happy Birthday to the king of swing @IrfanPathan sending you all my love and best wishes brother! Have a great day and stay safe pic.twitter.com/2QBrylTuid — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 27, 2020

Gautam Gambhir, also a southpaw like Pathan, also took to Twitter and sent his greetings to Pathan.

Birthday greetings to the wonderful @IrfanPathan! May you keep bowling us over with your beautiful smile & wish you a great year ahead! pic.twitter.com/vmXUoApCX9 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 27, 2020

Harbhajan Singh, who shares a great rapport with Irfan, posted a heart-warming message.

Happy birthday @IrfanPathan Jeo Hazaro Sal... God bless you — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 27, 2020

Pathan had caught the eye of selectors with his prodigious bowling performances for Baroda in the early 2000’s and made his Test debut in December 2003 against Australia. He followed it up with his ODI debut against the same opposition just a few days later.

He was renowned for his skill of getting ample amount of swing from the ball which troubled every opposition. His quick left-arm action and swing drew immediate comparisons with Pakistani legend Wasim Akram.

Over the years, Pathan became a very handy batsman – even opening the innings several times for the country.

He played 120 ODI’s, picking-up 173 wickets while also scoring 1544 runs. In 29 Test matches, he grasped 100 wickets and scored 1105 runs at a decent average of 31.57.

Pathan last played for India in 2012. He announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in January 2020.