Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Scorecard Updates: ZIM stun PAK by 1 run in nail biting thriller
PAK vs ZIM, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 Match LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Check LIVE Scorecard and Updates from Pakistan vs Zimbabwe game HERE
Trending Photos
Babar Azam's Pakistan will face Zimbabwe in their secod fixture of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage on Thursday (October 27). After tasting defeat against arch-rivals India in their opener of the tournament, Pakistan would be very keen to register their first win of the tournament against Sikandar Raza's Zimbabwe. Pakistan need to collect points in this one as an unexpected loss here can finish their campaign in Sydney. The onus will be on the likes of Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi to come good in this high-pressure game. It is a big game for Pakistan. Zimbabwe can never be taken lightly as they have some really good T20 players.
Mic'd up: Haris Rauf prepares for Perth #T20WorldCup | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/IMMPvgbMkQ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 26, 2022
The pace trio of Shaheen, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah are going to play a big role in this match on the bouncy track of Perth. Fakhar Zaman has been declared fit to play the game but will he instantly replace Shan Masood, who has done quite well with the bat? Let's see what playing XI Babar comes up with and whether there will be any surprises.
'That's Embarrassing, to be most polite'
Shoaib Akhtar and fans react as Babar Azam's Pakistan lose to Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022. check HERE
PAK vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: Zimbabwe win by 1 run
Zimbabwe have stunned Babar Azam's Pakistan by 1 run. What a contest it was, went right down to the wire. The pressure was on Mohammad Nawaz again and the all-rounder lost his wicket at a crucial moment when Pakistan needed 3 runs in 3 balls in the end.
PAK vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: PAK need to strike
What an over from Ngarava, just 3 runs off it in this pressure situation for both sides. That wicket from Sikandar Raza has done the damage and Zimbabwe are very much in the contest.
PAK - 102/6 (17 Overs), Nawaz 6 (7) & Wasim 2 (7)
Pakistan need 29 runs in 3 overs to win
PAK vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: Pakistan in trouble
Pakistan in a delicate situation at the moment as they are 5 down now after Haider Ali departs for a duck right after Shadab Khan's wicket. Zimbabwe hunting for another wicket to corner them into humongous pressure.
PAK - 93/5 (15 Overs), Masood 44 (37) & Nawaz 0 (1)
PAK vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: Pakistan in a tricky situation
Pakistan crawling back into the contest as Shan Masood and Shadab Khan in the middle look to buildup a partnership. Iftikhar Ahmed has also walked back to pavilion after scoring 5 off 10.
PAK - 42/3 (8.2 Overs), Masood 14 (13) & Shadab 2 (2)
PAK vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: BOWLED HIM!
Another big wicket for Zimbabwe as Pakistan lose both their star openers early in their chase of 131 runs. Rizwan is bowled in by Muzarabani after scoring 14 off 16 balls.
PAK - 23/2 (5 Overs), Masood 3 (3) & Ahmed
PAK vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: Babar gone!
BIG WICKET! Pakistan lose their skipper as Babar Azam knicks it to the fielder at point. He was looking to flick it for a single but the ball swung back and he has miscued it badly. Another failure for the Pakistan captain.
PAK - 13/1 (3.3 Overs), Rizwan 7 (12)
ALSO READ: PAK vs ZIM: 'Best pacer? LOL,' Fans troll Shaheen Afridi for poor show in T20 World Cup 2022
PAK vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: Pakistan off to a slow start
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan taking their time to settle in and get a good look at the wicket. Zimbabwe desperately searching for that wicket which will hand them some momentum.
PAK - 3/0 (2 Overs), Babar 0 (6) & Rizwan 2 (6)
A strong bowling performance from Pakistan restricts Zimbabwe #T20WorldCup | #PAKvZIM | https://t.co/ufgJMtYCAc pic.twitter.com/JFis5cUnnJ
— ICC (@ICC) October 27, 2022
PAK vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: ZIM finish at 130
Zimbabwe finish at 130/8 after the Pakistan bowling attack rushed them back into the contest. Babar Azam would be very happy how his side bounced back after a fiery start from Zimbabwe in their powerplay.
Pakistan need 131 runs to win
PAK vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: Pakistan on top
Zimbabwe have lost the momentum their openers built for them. Pakistan have got the price for playing their pace bowlers in this game. Zimbabwe still looking to buildup a commanding total.
ZIM - 114/7 (18 Overs), Evans 11 (9) & Burl 6 (11)
PAK vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: Pakistan on FIRE
Zimbabwe in deep trouble as they go 7 down in blink of an eye. Wasim clean bowls Jongwe to hand Pakistan their seventh wicket. Wasim and Shadab, both are on a hat-trick at the moment.
ZIM - 95/7 (14.4 Overs), Burl 0 (0)
PAK vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: ZIM back into the contest
Zimbabwe back into the contest as the partnership between Williams and Sikandar Raza gets going now. Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah into the for Pakistan by Babar Azam.
ZIM - 87/3 (13 Overs), Williams 24 (25) & Raza 8 (11)
PAK vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: Shabad strikes!
Shadab Khan strikes as Pakistan get the third wicket they were desperately searching for. What a brilliant catch by the leg-spinner. Milton Shumba 8 (10) caught and bowled by Shadab Khan.
ZIM - 64/3 (9.4 Overs), Williams 13 (16)
PAK vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: ZIM 2 down after poweplay
Zimbabwe lose both their openers inside the powerplay but they have got the start they wanted infront of a might Pakistan pace attack. Afridi and Rauf have only bowled 1 over each so far.
ZIM - 47/2 (6 Overs), Shumba 0 (0) & Williams 4 (4)
PAK vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: GONE!
Haris Rauf strikes! Ervine 19 (19) caught by Mohammad Wasim JR as the fast bowler strikes. Pure pace from the right-arm fast bowler as he cranks it up short and an egde does the job for Pakistan.
ZIM - 43/1 (5 Overs), Madhevere 17 (12)
PAK vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: Naseem and Wasim into the attack
Pakistan bring in Naseem Shah and Wasim into the attack but it seems like there is no impact of that move also on the Zimbabwe openers. The runs keep on coming for Zimbabwe in the powerplay.
ZIM - 31/0 (3 Overs), Ervine 13 (11) & Madhevere 15 (7)
PAK vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: Shaheen Shah Afridi taken to the cleaners
Zimbabwe mean business! 14 runs off the first over. Pakistan not getting the ideal start to the match they would have imagined as their best bowler gets smacked.
ZIM - 14/0 (1 Over), Madhevere 11 (4) & Ervine 3 (2)
PAK vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: Babar after toss
Babar Azam - "We would have bowled first because there's swing early. Asif Ali sits out, Wasim comes in." Means that Pakistan are playing with an extra pacer.
PAK vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: Playing XI
Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Brad Evans, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava
PAK vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: Toss UPDATE!
Zimbabwe win toss, opts to bat first. Babar Azam and co will be keen on registering their first win of the tournament today. Playing XI coming up shortly.
Stay TUNED!
PAK vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: 'Won't forgive you for fake Mr Bean'
'Won't forgive you for fake Mr Bean', Zimbabwe and Pakistan fans collide ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 match, check HERE.
PAK vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: PAK vs ZIM Probable XIs
Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi
Zimbabwe Probable Playing XI: Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Luke Jongwe
PAK vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: LIVESTREAM
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 Match No. 24 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PAK vs ZIM match online and on TV?
PAK vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: Dream11 prediction
PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12., check HERE
PAK vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match. Toss is at 4 PM (IST), we will take you through all the key updates of the blockbuster clash between PAK and ZIM.
More Stories