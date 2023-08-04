trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2644603
Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No 7 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch GT vs JK LPL 2023 LIVE In India

Dasun Shanaka’s Galle Titans will take on Thisara Perera-led Jaffna Kings in the seventh match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 at the Pallekelle International Stadium in Pallekelle, on Friday.

Aug 04, 2023

Exciting cricket action awaits as Galle Titans gear up to clash with Jaffna Kings in Match 7 of the Lanka Premier League. The highly anticipated game will take place at the iconic Pallekele International Stadium on August 4, with the match scheduled to begin at 7:00 AM IST. Galle Titans have shown immense prowess in the tournament so far, securing victories in both their previous games.

In their opening encounter, they clinched a thrilling victory against Dambulla Aura in a super over. Subsequently, they exhibited their dominance by thrashing B-Love Kandy by a massive margin of 83 runs, thanks to some exceptional bowling that bundled out the opposition for a mere 83 runs. The Titans' batting lineup has been in good form, with notable performances from Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, and Tim Seifert. If these batters can maintain their consistency, Galle Titans will be a formidable force in the league.

On the other hand, Jaffna Kings began their campaign with an impressive triumph over Colombo Strikers. However, they faced a significant setback in their last game when they suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Dambulla Aura. Their batting faltered, managing only 129-7, and Dambulla easily chased down the target. Jaffna Kings will need to regroup and put up a better performance against the in-form Titans.

The pitch at Pallekele International Stadium is expected to be spin-friendly, offering assistance to the slow bowlers. Scoring runs against them will be challenging, making the powerplay crucial for setting a competitive total. Weather conditions should be favourable for cricket, with temperatures ranging between 31 and 23 degrees Celsius. Rain is not likely to disrupt the game.

Here are all the details about Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 7 at Pallekelle International Stadium, Pallekele HERE…

When is Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 7 going to take place?

The Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 7 will be held on Friday, August 4.

Where is Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 7 going to take place?

The Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 7 will be held at the Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele.

What time will Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 7 start?

The Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 7 will start at 7:30 pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7 pm.

Where can I watch Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 7 on TV in India?

The Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 7 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 7 in India?

The Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 7 will be available for livestreaming on Fancode website and app.

Galle Titans vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 7 Full Squad

Galle Titans Squad: Shevon Daniel, Lasith Croospulle, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tim Seifert(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka(c), Lahiru Samarakoon, Kasun Rajitha, Tabraiz Shamsi, Akila Dananjaya, Richard Ngarava, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Mohamed Shiraz, Avishka Perera, Sohan de Livera, Lahiru Kumara, Minod Bhanuka, Chad Bowes, Anuk Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Mohammad Mithun, Ben Cutting, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ashan Priyanjan

Jaffna Kings Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Charith Asalanka, Towhid Hridoy, Priyamal Perera, David Miller, Thisara Perera(c), Hardus Viljoen, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dilshan Madushanka, Shoaib Malik, Chris Lynn, Asela Gunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Nuwan Thushara, Ashan Randika, Zaman Khan, Theesan Vithushan, Pathum Kumara, Ratnarajah Thenurathan, Asanka Manoj

