Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Fans Recreate India’s T20 World Cup Win With Rohit Sharma And Ganpati Bappa- WATCH

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Indian cricket fans creatively celebrated the country’s second T20 World Cup win by placing a cut-out of captain Rohit Sharma with the trophy beside Lord Ganesh’s idol. 

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2024, 11:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
On the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Indian cricket fans recreated a memorable moment by celebrating India’s second T20 World Cup victory in a unique and heartwarming manner. The celebration included a remarkable tribute to Rohit Sharma, India's captain, who led the team to their historic win. Fans creatively placed a cut-out of Rohit Sharma holding the T20 World Cup trophy beside Lord Ganesh's idol, blending sportsmanship with tradition to mark the beginning of the festivities.

A fan captured this joyous moment and shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “The iconic Ganpati Bappa welcome ‘Ganpati Bappa giving the World Cup trophy to Captain Rohit Sharma’. Thank you, Captain, for giving this much happiness to everyone, Rohit Sharma.” The post quickly gained attention, with social media users reacting to the unique celebration. Many commented on how the blending of religious and sporting pride brought about a sense of unity, happiness, and nostalgia.

Rohit Sharma has been at the forefront of Indian cricket, and his leadership has inspired fans across the nation. His historic triumph in the T20 World Cup, where India claimed their second title by beating South Africa in a thrilling final by seven runs, has become a cherished moment for cricket lovers. Rohit’s efforts were widely celebrated, and the victory parade being recreated during Ganesh Chaturthi further emphasized the significance of the achievement.

The T20 World Cup win in Barbados was a special one for Indian cricket, and fans continue to hold the victory close to their hearts. While celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, they found a way to honor their beloved captain for his contributions to Indian cricket.

Rohit Sharma has also recently returned to ODI cricket, competing in India’s bilateral series against Sri Lanka. Despite his consistent form with the bat, India suffered a 0-2 loss in Colombo, marking their first ODI series defeat to Sri Lanka in 27 years. Still, fans remain hopeful as the team prepares for future challenges under Rohit's leadership.

