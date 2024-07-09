Advertisement
Gautam Gambhir Appointed As Head Coach Of Indian Cricket Team

Gautam Gambhir relaced Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the Indian cricket team.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 08:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Taking everyone by surprise on tuesday evening, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah tweeted and announced the appointment of Gautam Gambhir as the head coach of the indian team. "It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Gautam Gambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward. His clear vision for Team India, coupled with his vast experience, positions him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role. The BCCI fully supports him as he embarks on this new journey," Jay said. 

