Gautam Gambhir Effect? Rishabh Pant Stuns Fans By Bowling Final Over In DPL Opener- WATCH

India's star wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant, surprised everyone during the Delhi Premier League (DPL) opener by taking on an unexpected role as a bowler in the final over of the match. Known for his explosive batting and sharp wicketkeeping skills, Pant had never bowled in an international match, making his decision to step up and bowl even more intriguing.

The South Delhi Superstarz needed just one run to secure victory, so Pant's over had little impact on the match's outcome, as the Superstarz clinched the win on the very first ball. Despite the over's lack of significance, the sight of Pant with the ball in hand garnered widespread attention from fans and commentators alike.

While some viewed Pant's move as a one-off moment, given that his team, Purani Dilli 6, was on the brink of defeat, others speculated that it could be linked to Gautam Gambhir's recent appointment as Team India's head coach. Under Gambhir's guidance, several Indian batters had taken up the ball during crucial moments in the recent bilateral limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

Gambhir's tenure as India’s head coach began with a surprising trend, as prominent batters like Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, and even captain Rohit Sharma were seen bowling during the T20I and ODI series. Suryakumar, who was recently appointed as the T20I skipper, and Rinku made headlines by playing pivotal roles in forcing a tie during one of the T20Is, which ultimately led to India’s victory in the Super Over. Gill and Rohit also showcased their versatility by taking on bowling duties in the ODI series.

In a pre-match press conference, interim bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule emphasized the importance of having part-time bowling options within the team. This sentiment resonated with fans when Rishabh Pant unexpectedly took the ball during the DPL 2024 opener.

Many quickly attributed Pant's bold move to bowl in the DPL to the influence of the ‘Gautam Gambhir era,’ where versatility and unpredictability are becoming the hallmarks of the Indian cricket team.

In GG Era Every Batsamn And even Keeper Can Bowl.

Pant, who appeared a bit rusty with the bat in the league opener, managed to score 35 off 32 deliveries. The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batter had made a remarkable return to cricket during the 2024 Indian Premier League and played a crucial role as India’s No. 3 batter during their victorious T20 World Cup campaign in June. Although he was included in India's squads for both the T20I and ODI series that followed, Pant saw limited action, participating in only three of the six matches.